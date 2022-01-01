Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve buffalo wings

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$17.00
Twelve wings deep fried & tossed with spicy buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic & Brown Sugar Brined Buffalo Wings$15.00
Our version of the traditional buffalo sauced wing. Or try our house-made “FNG” BBQ or Thai peanut wings. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
More about Addison's
Consumer pic

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic & Brown Sugar Brined Buffalo Wings$15.00
Our version of the traditional buffalo sauced wing. Or try our house-made “FNG” BBQ or Thai peanut wings. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Addison's

