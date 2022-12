Chili burgers in Columbia

🍔 BURGER OF THE MONTH 🍔: BACON, CHEESE, CHILI, CHEESE, CHEESE BURGER PLEASE

Butter Toasted Brioche Bun, Seasoned Griddled ¼ lb. Angus Beef Patty, Sharp Cheddar, 44 STONE Bacon,

House-Made Chili, Queso Sauce, Shredded Cheddar, Pickled ‘Hop-a-peños’, Shaved Red Onion