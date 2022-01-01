Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve reuben

Como Smoke and Fire image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Como Smoke and Fire

4600 Paris Rd, Columbia

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Egg rolls$12.99
Reuben Sandwich$13.99
More about Como Smoke and Fire
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Pastrami Reuben$10.00
Sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island grilled on toasted rye.
Pastrami Reuben$12.50
Sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island grilled on toasted rye.
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
44 Stone Public House. image

 

44 Stone Public House.

3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork-Strami Reuben$13.00
Cured-Rubbed, Smoked & ‘Zwickel’ Lager Steamed, Sliced Pork Loin, House-Made Pickles, Pickled Slaw, White Cheddar Cheese, Stone Sauce, Toasted Marble Rye
More about 44 Stone Public House.

