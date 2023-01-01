Beef broccoli in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve beef broccoli
More about Urban Wok - Columbia, SC
Urban Wok - Columbia, SC
1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Suite 204, Columbia
|Garlic, Ginger Beef & Broccoli - GF
|$12.99
Brown rice, tender marinated steak with broccoli, carrots, purple cabbage, snow peas and crimini mushrooms! Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce!
Served with Korean Gochujang Hot Sauce on the side!
GF Tamari
More about Urban Wok - SC Campus - 650 LINCOLN STREET, SUITE 200,
Urban Wok - SC Campus - 650 LINCOLN STREET, SUITE 200,
650 LINCOLN STREET, SUITE 200,, Columbia
|Garlic, Ginger Beef & Broccoli - GF
|$12.99
Brown rice, tender marinated steak with broccoli, carrots, purple cabbage, snow peas and crimini mushrooms! Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce!
Served with Korean Gochujang Hot Sauce on the side!
GF Tamari