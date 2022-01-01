Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Fajita Shrimp Salad$12.49
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with shrimp fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
One Taco, Rice, and Beans$5.25
Kids' ground beef or shredded chicken taco served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Fish Taco$3.49
Corn tortilla filled with grilled Pangasius dressed with cabbage and a homemade fish sauce.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Taco$5.99
(3) Beef Taco$5.99
Grilled Chicken Taco$2.75
More about Cocina Real
La Chalupita image

 

La Chalupita

116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TORTILLA TAQUERA TACO$3.00
ONE LENGUA, TRIPA, OR SHRIMP TACO WITH ONION AND CILANTRO
FLOUR TORTILLA TACO$3.00
ONE CHICKEN, STEAK, BEEF, BARBACOA, CARNITAS, PASTOR, OR CHORIZO TACO WITH ONION AND CILANTRO
TACOS DE CARNE AZADA$12.49
3 STEAK FLOUR TORTILLA TACOS. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND SOUR CREAM.
More about La Chalupita

