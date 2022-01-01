Tacos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Taco Fajita Shrimp Salad
|$12.49
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with shrimp fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|One Taco, Rice, and Beans
|$5.25
Kids' ground beef or shredded chicken taco served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Fish Taco
|$3.49
Corn tortilla filled with grilled Pangasius dressed with cabbage and a homemade fish sauce.
More about Cocina Real
Cocina Real
5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia
|Kids Taco
|$5.99
|(3) Beef Taco
|$5.99
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$2.75
More about La Chalupita
La Chalupita
116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia
|TORTILLA TAQUERA TACO
|$3.00
ONE LENGUA, TRIPA, OR SHRIMP TACO WITH ONION AND CILANTRO
|FLOUR TORTILLA TACO
|$3.00
ONE CHICKEN, STEAK, BEEF, BARBACOA, CARNITAS, PASTOR, OR CHORIZO TACO WITH ONION AND CILANTRO
|TACOS DE CARNE AZADA
|$12.49
3 STEAK FLOUR TORTILLA TACOS. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND SOUR CREAM.