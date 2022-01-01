Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Franklinton
/
Columbus
/
Franklinton
/
Cappuccino
Franklinton restaurants that serve cappuccino
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
Avg 4.7
(1529 reviews)
Cappuccino
$2.50
More about Tommy's Diner
One Line Coffee
471 West Rich Street, Columbus
No reviews yet
Cappuccino (6 oz)
$3.25
One part espresso to about 3 parts textured milk. A perfectly balanced espresso beverage.
More about One Line Coffee
