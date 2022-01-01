Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Franklinton

Go
Franklinton restaurants
Toast

Franklinton restaurants that serve cappuccino

Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$2.50
More about Tommy's Diner
Cappuccino (6 oz) image

 

One Line Coffee

471 West Rich Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino (6 oz)$3.25
One part espresso to about 3 parts textured milk. A perfectly balanced espresso beverage.
More about One Line Coffee

