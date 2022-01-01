Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Cornelius

Go
Cornelius restaurants
Toast

Cornelius restaurants that serve chili

Matt's Chicago image

 

Matt's Chicago

19732 One Norman Blvd Ste 330, CORNELIUS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$6.95
Pete's fresh-cut fries made daily from real potatoes smothered with melted mild cheddar cheese and Pete's bean-free chili.
Chili Cheese Dog$7.50
A Steamed All-beef Vienna Dog Topped With Our Bean-free Chili and Shredded Cheddar Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun. Add Mustard and Chopped Onion For An Extra Kick!
Chili Dog$6.50
A Steamed All-beef Vienna Dog Topped With Our Bean-free Chili Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun. Goes Great With Our Fries.
More about Matt's Chicago
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

19601 liverpool parkway, cornelius

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili - Cup$4.00
BEEF & BLACK BEAN CHILI, SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS
Chili - Bowl$6.00
BEEF & BLACK BEAN CHILI, SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS
More about Mac's Speed Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Cornelius

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Cake

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Salad

Pudding

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Cornelius to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston