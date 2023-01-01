Lasagna in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve lasagna
Fuze Pizza
1206 Magnolia Avenue, Corona
|House Lasagna
|$15.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Basil, Your Choice of Sauce!!!
Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
New York Pizza Department - 2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105
2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105, Corona
|Lasagna
|$17.95
Wide noodles, meat, sauce, ricotta & mozzarella layered in a pan and baked, then topped with tomato sauce
|Pesto Keto Lasagna
|$15.95
Zucchini, ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella layers in a pan and baked, then topped with pesto sauce