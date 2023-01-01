Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Corona

Corona restaurants
Corona restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

 

Fuze Pizza

1206 Magnolia Avenue, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House Lasagna$15.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Basil, Your Choice of Sauce!!!
Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
More about Fuze Pizza
Banner pic

 

New York Pizza Department - 2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105

2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna$17.95
Wide noodles, meat, sauce, ricotta & mozzarella layered in a pan and baked, then topped with tomato sauce
Pesto Keto Lasagna$15.95
Zucchini, ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella layers in a pan and baked, then topped with pesto sauce
More about New York Pizza Department - 2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105

