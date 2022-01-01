Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Coronado

Go
Coronado restaurants
Toast

Coronado restaurants that serve caesar salad

Clayton's Bakery & Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Clayton's Bakery & Bistro

849 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Autumn Caesar Salad$15.00
baby red romaine, pomegranate, roasted pumpkin seeds dressed with housemate caesar dressing.
More about Clayton's Bakery & Bistro
Village Pizzeria Bayside image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizzeria Bayside (Ferry Landing)

1201 First Street, Coronado

Avg 3.5 (998 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Caesar Salad$9.49
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, VP's homemade Caesar dressing
More about Village Pizzeria Bayside (Ferry Landing)
Village Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizzeria - Orange Ave.

1206 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 3.9 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$0.00
parmesan cheese, croutons, VP's homemade Caesar dressing
More about Village Pizzeria - Orange Ave.

Browse other tasty dishes in Coronado

Tacos

Garlic Knots

Calamari

Croissants

Pepperoni Pizza

Carbonara

Tiramisu

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Coronado to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston