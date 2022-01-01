Brulee in Costa Mesa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sunright Tea Studio - Costa Mesa

3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Creme Brulee Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons$5.65
Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Costa Mesa
2145 image

 

2145 - Costa Mesa

2145 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee$10.00
Fudge Brownie, Strawberry Mascarpone, Fresh Strawberry
More about 2145 - Costa Mesa
Item pic

 

Bruxie South Coast Plaza

3333 S Bristol St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CREME BRULEE & STRAWBERRIES$7.95
Vanilla Pastry Cream, Bruleed Sugar, Fresh Strawberries
More about Bruxie South Coast Plaza

