Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken pitas in
Costa Mesa
/
Costa Mesa
/
Chicken Pitas
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chicken pitas
My Greek Kitchen
204 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Chicken Gyro Pita
$11.95
More about My Greek Kitchen
Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery - Costa Mesa
2930 Bristol St C104, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Chicken Pita
$12.95
Our delicious chicken breast wrapped in a pita bread, shawarma style. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our wonderful garlic sauce.
More about Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery - Costa Mesa
Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa
Octopus
Brulee
Spaghetti
Chicken Soup
Chicken Salad
Paninis
Shrimp Tacos
Turkey Bacon
More near Costa Mesa to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(131 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.3
(89 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(76 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1175 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(966 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(93 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(379 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(891 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(682 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1763 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston