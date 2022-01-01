Filet mignon in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve filet mignon
Vitaly Caffe
2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa
|Filet Mignon Straccetti Potatoes
|$26.80
Filet mignon stripes cooked over the griddle and served over Roasted Potatoes, sauted Tomatoes, and Arugula.
|Filet Mignon Straccetti Frico'
|$26.80
Filet mignon stripes cooked over the griddle and served with our Frico' ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven ), Shaved Parmesan and Balsamic reduction
West Coast Hibachi
2141 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa
|Filet Mignon
|$17.00
|Filet Mignon Entree
|$25.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter and soy sauce, to a preferred term. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions.