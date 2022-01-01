Mixed green salad in Costa Mesa
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Rance's Chicago Pizza
1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa
|Mixed Green Salad
|$7.50
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese
Vitaly Caffe
2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa
|Salad Mixed Green Large
|$10.80
Mesclun Salad, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Carrots, and Celery. Possible to Add griddle cooked chicken for a perfect non vegetarian diet
|Salad Mixed Green Smaller
|$6.00
Mesclun Salad, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Carrots, and Celery. Possible to Add griddle cooked chicken for a perfect non vegetarian diet