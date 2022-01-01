Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve mixed green salad

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza

1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$7.50
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Rance's Chicago Pizza
Vitaly Caffe

2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salad Mixed Green Large$10.80
Mesclun Salad, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Carrots, and Celery. Possible to Add griddle cooked chicken for a perfect non vegetarian diet
Salad Mixed Green Smaller$6.00
Mesclun Salad, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Carrots, and Celery. Possible to Add griddle cooked chicken for a perfect non vegetarian diet
More about Vitaly Caffe

