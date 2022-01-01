Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

FishBonz Seafood Grill - FishBonz Seafood Grill Costa Mesa

350 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
(C)Breaded Calamari (Serves 5-6)$27.99
Breaded Calamari$8.99
More about FishBonz Seafood Grill - FishBonz Seafood Grill Costa Mesa
Taco Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa - Costa Mesa

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Blackened Calamari$5.50
Blackened calamari, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
TORT BK CALAMARI$13.00
Blackened calamari on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
B / Blackened Calamari$14.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with blackened calamari, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & a cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.
More about Taco Mesa - Costa Mesa

