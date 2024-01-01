Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Costa Mesa

270 E. 17th St. #16 & 17, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Chicken Pot Pie$10.00
Our most popular savory pie! All-white chicken breast meat, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust.
(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie$9.00
*FROZEN* Our most popular savory pie! All-white chicken breast meat, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust.
More about Pop Pie Co. Costa Mesa
Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Pie Pocket - Chicken$6.50
Comes with a side of gravy.
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop

