Rice bowls in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve rice bowls

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Chixy Natural

488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Rice Bowl$16.00
Flame broiled to order all natural steak with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Chicken Rice Bowl$12.50
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Chicken Koobideh Rice Bowl$13.95
Chicken Koobideh with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s).
More about Chixy Natural
Greenleaf - Costa Mesa

234 E 17th St., Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken & Rice Bowl$8.00
brown rice, chicken, broccolini
& carrots
More about Greenleaf - Costa Mesa

