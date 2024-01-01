Rice bowls in Costa Mesa
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Chixy Natural
488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa
|Steak Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Flame broiled to order all natural steak with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
|Chicken Koobideh Rice Bowl
|$13.95
Chicken Koobideh with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s).