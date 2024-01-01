Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Coventry
/
Coventry
/
Coleslaw
Coventry restaurants that serve coleslaw
Olde Theater Diner
33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$2.00
More about Olde Theater Diner
Black Oak Kitchen & Drinks -
760 Tiogue Ave, Coventry
No reviews yet
Side of Coleslaw
$2.00
More about Black Oak Kitchen & Drinks -
Browse other tasty dishes in Coventry
Tacos
Margherita Pizza
Reuben
Ravioli
Fish And Chips
Nachos
Turkey Clubs
More near Coventry to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(129 restaurants)
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(28 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
North Kingstown
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Smithfield
No reviews yet
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(129 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(700 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1864 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1166 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1378 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2450 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston