Covington American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Covington

Otto’s image

FRENCH FRIES

Otto’s

521 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.7 (1567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quart of Tomato Dill Soup$14.00
Serves 4 people
Christmas Dinner Basket$75.00
This is priced per person:
Includes; shrimp cocktail, winter salad, yeast rolls with maître d' butter, beef tenderloin (medium) with horseradish cream, oven roasted redskin potatoes & asparagus with béarnaise & flourless chocolate torte
Breakfast Casserole$20.00
8"x8" pan (serves 4-6) Contains; potatoes, eggs, sausage, artichoke, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle crema
The Standard image

 

The Standard

434 Main Street, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bao Buns (2)$7.00
Bo Ssäm pork, hoisin sauce, pickled carrots, cilantro and yuzu aioli
Smoked Pork Ramen$10.00
Fresh pork and veggie broth with fresh ramen, pulled smoked pork, soft boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and greens
Kid's Hot Chocolate$2.00
Homemade hot chocolate
Adult version available with Bailey's
Mck's Chicks image

 

Mck's Chicks

11 W 7th St, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Wings$13.99
Pork Grenade$7.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Bouquet Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Bouquet Restaurant

519 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Brussels$11.00
roasted brussels sprouts, root vegetable puree, kale crumble, radish, smoked bacon, golden raisins
The Motherboard*$38.00
five cheeses | two cured meats | two house meats | pickles & accompaniments
Maple Leaf Farm Duck*$29.00
Wheatberries, smoked carrot, roasted sunchoke, carrot and celery root slaw, pink peppercorn and cranberry au Poivre
