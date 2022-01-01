Covington American restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Otto’s
521 Main St, Covington
|Quart of Tomato Dill Soup
|$14.00
Serves 4 people
|Christmas Dinner Basket
|$75.00
This is priced per person:
Includes; shrimp cocktail, winter salad, yeast rolls with maître d' butter, beef tenderloin (medium) with horseradish cream, oven roasted redskin potatoes & asparagus with béarnaise & flourless chocolate torte
|Breakfast Casserole
|$20.00
8"x8" pan (serves 4-6) Contains; potatoes, eggs, sausage, artichoke, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle crema
The Standard
434 Main Street, Covington
|Bao Buns (2)
|$7.00
Bo Ssäm pork, hoisin sauce, pickled carrots, cilantro and yuzu aioli
|Smoked Pork Ramen
|$10.00
Fresh pork and veggie broth with fresh ramen, pulled smoked pork, soft boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and greens
|Kid's Hot Chocolate
|$2.00
Homemade hot chocolate
Adult version available with Bailey's
Mck's Chicks
11 W 7th St, Covington
|Smoked Wings
|$13.99
|Pork Grenade
|$7.99
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
Bouquet Restaurant
519 Main St, Covington
|Roasted Brussels
|$11.00
roasted brussels sprouts, root vegetable puree, kale crumble, radish, smoked bacon, golden raisins
|The Motherboard*
|$38.00
five cheeses | two cured meats | two house meats | pickles & accompaniments
|Maple Leaf Farm Duck*
|$29.00
Wheatberries, smoked carrot, roasted sunchoke, carrot and celery root slaw, pink peppercorn and cranberry au Poivre