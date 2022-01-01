Covington cafés you'll love

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Covington

Otto’s image

FRENCH FRIES

Otto’s

521 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.7 (1567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quart of Tomato Dill Soup$14.00
Serves 4 people
Christmas Dinner Basket$75.00
This is priced per person:
Includes; shrimp cocktail, winter salad, yeast rolls with maître d' butter, beef tenderloin (medium) with horseradish cream, oven roasted redskin potatoes & asparagus with béarnaise & flourless chocolate torte
Breakfast Casserole$20.00
8"x8" pan (serves 4-6) Contains; potatoes, eggs, sausage, artichoke, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle crema
More about Otto’s
Spoon Kitchen and Market image

 

Spoon Kitchen and Market

501 Main st., Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Bowl - VV, GF$10.00
baba ganoush, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas, almonds, greek dressing
Baked Salmon$12.00
pickled red onions, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas, apples, sunflower seeds, citrus dressing
Noodle Bowl - V$10.00
chilled noodles, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, edamame, kimchi, sunflower seeds, tamari-herb dressing
More about Spoon Kitchen and Market
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter image

 

Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter

50 E. RiverCenter Blvd, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Famous Flattop Burger*$11.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, dijonnaise, served on a Martin's potato bun.
Southwest Chicken Bowl*$12.00
Golden rice, sauteed pepper and onion blend, tortilla strips, Baja crema, corn & black bean salsa, pickled red onion.
Lettuce Wraps*$9.00
Thai-marinated chicken, shredded carrot and pepper slaw, peanut sauce. Three per order.
More about Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Eishaus/Frosthaus

115 Park Place, Covington

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
the g+e (goetta + egg)$9.95
Cold Brew
macchiato$2.75
More about Eishaus/Frosthaus

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Covington

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Covington to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston