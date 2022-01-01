Covington cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Covington
Otto’s
521 Main St, Covington
|Quart of Tomato Dill Soup
|$14.00
Serves 4 people
|Christmas Dinner Basket
|$75.00
This is priced per person:
Includes; shrimp cocktail, winter salad, yeast rolls with maître d' butter, beef tenderloin (medium) with horseradish cream, oven roasted redskin potatoes & asparagus with béarnaise & flourless chocolate torte
|Breakfast Casserole
|$20.00
8"x8" pan (serves 4-6) Contains; potatoes, eggs, sausage, artichoke, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle crema
Spoon Kitchen and Market
501 Main st., Covington
|Mediterranean Bowl - VV, GF
|$10.00
baba ganoush, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas, almonds, greek dressing
|Baked Salmon
|$12.00
pickled red onions, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas, apples, sunflower seeds, citrus dressing
|Noodle Bowl - V
|$10.00
chilled noodles, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, edamame, kimchi, sunflower seeds, tamari-herb dressing
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter
50 E. RiverCenter Blvd, Covington
|Famous Flattop Burger*
|$11.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, dijonnaise, served on a Martin's potato bun.
|Southwest Chicken Bowl*
|$12.00
Golden rice, sauteed pepper and onion blend, tortilla strips, Baja crema, corn & black bean salsa, pickled red onion.
|Lettuce Wraps*
|$9.00
Thai-marinated chicken, shredded carrot and pepper slaw, peanut sauce. Three per order.