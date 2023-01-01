Fried rice in Cranford
Cranford restaurants that serve fried rice
More about 8 Thai
8 Thai
103 Miln Street, Cranford
|Drunken Fried Rice
|$14.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, onion, bell pepper, string bean, mushroom and Thai basil in hot pepper sauce.
|Tom Yum Fried Rice
|$14.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, lemongrass, onion, scallion, bell pepper, tomato and mushroom in spicy chili lime sauce.
|Fried Rice (Lunch)
|$11.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, carrot, tomato, onion and scallion in a light soy sauce.