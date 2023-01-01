Baby back ribs in Crown Point
Crown Point restaurants that serve baby back ribs
Bombers BBQ - Crown Point - 35 West 112th Avenue
35 West 112th Avenue, Crown Point
Full Slab Baby Back Ribs Platter
$28.00
Our slabs of Baby Back Ribs are the largest slabs available. Coming in at over 2.25 pounds each before cooking. We covered them in our sweet pork rub and smoke over apple and cherry wood for nearly 4 hours.
Half Slab Baby Back Ribs Platter
$17.00
Our slabs of Baby Back Ribs are the largest slabs available. Coming in at over 2.25 pounds each before cooking. We covered them in our sweet pork rub, smoke over apple and cherry wood for nearly 4 hours, cut in half and serve.
Pappas Restaurant
1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT
BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
$19.99
Baby back ribs roasted low and slow. Covered in our sweet & tangy BBQ sauce.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)
$15.99
Baby back ribs roasted low and slow. Covered in our sweet & tangy BBQ sauce.