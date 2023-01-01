Baby back ribs in Crown Point

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bombers BBQ - Crown Point - 35 West 112th Avenue

35 West 112th Avenue, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Full Slab Baby Back Ribs Platter$28.00
Our slabs of Baby Back Ribs are the largest slabs available. Coming in at over 2.25 pounds each before cooking. We covered them in our sweet pork rub and smoke over apple and cherry wood for nearly 4 hours.
Half Slab Baby Back Ribs Platter$17.00
Our slabs of Baby Back Ribs are the largest slabs available. Coming in at over 2.25 pounds each before cooking. We covered them in our sweet pork rub, smoke over apple and cherry wood for nearly 4 hours, cut in half and serve.
More about Bombers BBQ - Crown Point - 35 West 112th Avenue
Banner pic

 

Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)$19.99
Baby back ribs roasted low and slow. Covered in our sweet & tangy BBQ sauce.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)$15.99
Baby back ribs roasted low and slow. Covered in our sweet & tangy BBQ sauce.
More about Pappas Restaurant

