Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Crown Point

Go
Crown Point restaurants
Toast

Crown Point restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Coleslaw$3.00
4 Oz Coleslaw$1.50
More about Station 21 American Grill
Banner pic

 

Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.39
More about Pappas Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Crown Point

Fish And Chips

Shrimp Salad

Omelettes

French Toast

Tuna Salad

Nachos

Ravioli

Pancakes

Map

More near Crown Point to explore

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1387 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston