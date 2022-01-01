Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Crown Point
/
Crown Point
/
Coleslaw
Crown Point restaurants that serve coleslaw
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Station 21 American Grill
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point
Avg 4.1
(869 reviews)
Bowl Coleslaw
$3.00
4 Oz Coleslaw
$1.50
More about Station 21 American Grill
Pappas Restaurant
1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.39
More about Pappas Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Crown Point
Fish And Chips
Shrimp Salad
Omelettes
French Toast
Tuna Salad
Nachos
Ravioli
Pancakes
More near Crown Point to explore
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Munster
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Dyer
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1387 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(878 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(649 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(868 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston