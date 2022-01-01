Spinach and artichoke dip in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Fire Bar and Grill
Fire Bar and Grill
435 Angela Lane, Crystal Lake
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.91
Served with seasoned baked pita chips.
More about Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake
PIZZA
Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake
75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$11.95
spinach, artichokes, cheeses, and roasted red peppers, served with homemade chips or bread.
|Spinach Artichoke Dip, cater
|$42.95
spinach, artichokes, cheeses, and roasted red peppers, baked and served with your choice of homemade chips or thin sliced parmesan garlic bread. (approx. 36 pieces per order)