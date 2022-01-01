Spinach and artichoke dip in Crystal Lake

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Fire Bar and Grill

435 Angela Lane, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.91
Served with seasoned baked pita chips.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.63
Served with seasoned baked pita chips.
More about Fire Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.95
spinach, artichokes, cheeses, and roasted red peppers, served with homemade chips or bread.
Spinach Artichoke Dip, cater$42.95
spinach, artichokes, cheeses, and roasted red peppers, baked and served with your choice of homemade chips or thin sliced parmesan garlic bread. (approx. 36 pieces per order)
More about Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake

