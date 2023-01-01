Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Cumming

Cumming restaurants that serve spaghetti

Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta

111 West Courthouse Square, Cumming

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Spaghetti$10.99
A bed of pasta of your choice, topped with our homemade marinara sauce and protein of your choice
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway

3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming

TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Carbonara$13.50
Spaghetti with smoked bacon, peas, onions and garlic parmesan cream sauce.
Spaghetti San Pietro$15.00
Spaghetti sauteed with broccoli, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and grilled chicken in a light pesto cream sauce.
