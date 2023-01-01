Spaghetti in Cumming
More about Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta
Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta
111 West Courthouse Square, Cumming
|Classic Spaghetti
|$10.99
A bed of pasta of your choice, topped with our homemade marinara sauce and protein of your choice
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway
3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$13.50
Spaghetti with smoked bacon, peas, onions and garlic parmesan cream sauce.
|Spaghetti San Pietro
|$15.00
Spaghetti sauteed with broccoli, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and grilled chicken in a light pesto cream sauce.