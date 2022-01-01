White pizza in Cumming
Cumming restaurants that serve white pizza
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
Grandma's NY Pizza
2950 Buford Highway\nSuite 160, Cumming
|Medium 14" White Pizza
|$17.99
Ricotta & Mozzarella
|Small 12" White Pizza
|$14.99
Ricotta & Mozzarella
|Large 16" White Pizza
|$21.99
Ricotta & Mozzarella
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming
3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming
|16" LG White Pizza
|$19.85
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
|10" GF White Pizza
|$15.75
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
|18" XL White Pizza
|$20.85
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.