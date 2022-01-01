Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Cumming

Cumming restaurants
Cumming restaurants that serve white pizza

Grandma's NY Pizza image

 

Grandma's NY Pizza

2950 Buford Highway\nSuite 160, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Medium 14" White Pizza$17.99
Ricotta & Mozzarella
Small 12" White Pizza$14.99
Ricotta & Mozzarella
Large 16" White Pizza$21.99
Ricotta & Mozzarella
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
16" LG White Pizza$19.85
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
10" GF White Pizza$15.75
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
18" XL White Pizza$20.85
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

