Cuyahoga Falls bars & lounges you'll love

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

740 Monroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Vito Corleone Pizza$14.99
Plain Cheese$8.99
White Pizza$10.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Craft Social image

 

Craft Social

1846 Front St. Suite G, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Doughnuts$7.00
2 hot and fresh Bombolonis (bom-bo-LO-nees). All ingredients flown in from Italy for an authentic treat. Served with our creme anglaise
Bourbon BBQ Brisket$15.00
bleu cheese, red onion, bourbon bbq
Crispy chicken Wings$12.00
Fresh wings fried crispyChoice of Garlic/Parmesan/ Sweet and Spicy BBQ/ Hot
More about Craft Social
Butcher & Sprout image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butcher & Sprout

1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.5 (2979 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shaved Brussels$10.00
Shaved Brussels with brown butter, pancetta and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic aioli.
Shroomin Burger$15.00
Roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh herbs, Gruyere Cheese with a horseradish aioli.
You're my boy Bleu! Burger$15.00
Crumbled bleu cheese, thick cut cherry wood smoke bacon, pickled onion and balsamic mayo.
More about Butcher & Sprout
The Boulevard image

SANDWICHES

The Boulevard

435 Chestnut Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.1 (185 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$6.00
Pitt Salad$17.99
To Go 5pc Fish$17.99
More about The Boulevard

