Cuyahoga Falls bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Cuyahoga Falls
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
740 Monroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls
Popular items
The Vito Corleone Pizza
|$14.99
Plain Cheese
|$8.99
White Pizza
|$10.99
More about Craft Social
Craft Social
1846 Front St. Suite G, Cuyahoga Falls
Popular items
Italian Doughnuts
|$7.00
2 hot and fresh Bombolonis (bom-bo-LO-nees). All ingredients flown in from Italy for an authentic treat. Served with our creme anglaise
Bourbon BBQ Brisket
|$15.00
bleu cheese, red onion, bourbon bbq
Crispy chicken Wings
|$12.00
Fresh wings fried crispyChoice of Garlic/Parmesan/ Sweet and Spicy BBQ/ Hot
More about Butcher & Sprout
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Butcher & Sprout
1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls
Popular items
Shaved Brussels
|$10.00
Shaved Brussels with brown butter, pancetta and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic aioli.
Shroomin Burger
|$15.00
Roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh herbs, Gruyere Cheese with a horseradish aioli.
You're my boy Bleu! Burger
|$15.00
Crumbled bleu cheese, thick cut cherry wood smoke bacon, pickled onion and balsamic mayo.