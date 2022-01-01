Chai lattes in Dacula
Dacula restaurants that serve chai lattes
TradeWind Coffee Co
2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200, Dacula
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.55
A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove poured over ice.
|Golden Turmeric Chai Latte
|$4.95
Our signature, creamy chai latte with a punch of turmeric, a great anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.
|Chai Latte
|$4.45
A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. Steamed with whole milk or any other milk of your choice.