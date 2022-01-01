Chile relleno in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about La Calle Doce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|CHEESE CHILE RELLENO
|$12.95
|CHILE RELLENO DE MARISCOS
|$18.95
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Matt's Famous Chile Relleno
|$14.95
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
|NO. 9 Chile Relleno
|$10.75
Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice