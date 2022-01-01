Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve chile relleno

La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE CHILE RELLENO$12.95
CHILE RELLENO DE MARISCOS$18.95
More about La Calle Doce
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matt's Famous Chile Relleno$14.95
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
NO. 9 Chile Relleno$10.75
Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Burritos

Taco Salad

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Flautas

Enchiladas

Po Boy

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston