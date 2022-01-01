Tacos in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve tacos
More about Bowlski's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bowlski's
1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Street Tacos
|$3.00
Single taco. Choice of tenderloin beef, fajita chicken, or fajita veggies. Comes with side of onion and cilantro. Add small chips and salsa for $2 or Queso or Guacamole for $4.
|Taco Box
|$18.00
Box of 6 street style tacos on flour tortillas. Side of tortilla chips and homemade salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro. Everything on the side and comes in one handy box. Fresh lime slices. Perfect for 2 people. Add on Queso or Guacamole for $4.
More about La Calle Doce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|TACOS CALLEJEROS
|$18.95
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell