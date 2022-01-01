Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas

Avg 5 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.
The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, fried onion strings, crispy tortilla strips, and pico de gallo. Served with house made lime-cilantro vinaigrette
Red Hot Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, celery, cheddar jack cheese, choice of dressing
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Med Chicken Salad$11.59
Perfectly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast. Spring Mix, Feta Cheese Crumbles, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Basil and a side of Habanero Slaw
