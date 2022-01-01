Chicken salad in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
SANDWICHES • GRILL
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.
More about The Pour House
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, fried onion strings, crispy tortilla strips, and pico de gallo. Served with house made lime-cilantro vinaigrette
|Red Hot Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, celery, cheddar jack cheese, choice of dressing