Chili in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve chili
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
SANDWICHES • GRILL
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas
|White Chili Bowl
|$8.00
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood - Hillside Village
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood - Hillside Village
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Pitch Fork Chili
|$11.49
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: House-made All Beef Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.98
House recipe! All beef chili! Served with shredded cheddar and side of tortilla chips