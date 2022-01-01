Croissants in Lower Greenville
Lower Greenville restaurants that serve croissants
More about Carte Blanche
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Classic labor of love. Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy inside and packed with our 84% European style butter.
More about Village Baking Company
Village Baking Company
1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas
|Bacon Croissant
|$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
|Spinach Feta Croissant
|$4.50
a flaky, buttery, croissant filled with fresh spinach and salty, tangy feta cheese.