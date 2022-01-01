Croissants in Lower Greenville

Lower Greenville restaurants
Lower Greenville restaurants that serve croissants

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Butter Croissant$4.00
Classic labor of love. Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy inside and packed with our 84% European style butter.
Village Baking Company

1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
Bacon Croissant$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.
Almond Croissant$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Spinach Feta Croissant$4.50
a flaky, buttery, croissant filled with fresh spinach and salty, tangy feta cheese.
