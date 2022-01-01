Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
Edamame
Danbury restaurants that serve edamame
ItadakiMÁS
317 Main Street, Danbury
No reviews yet
Salted Edamame
$4.50
More about ItadakiMÁS
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Vietnam
56 Padanaram Rd, Danbury
Avg 4.4
(1196 reviews)
Edamame
$7.00
roasted garlic sweet chili sauce.
More about Pho Vietnam
Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury
Cheeseburgers
Steak Frites
French Fries
Tuna Salad
Quiche
Rigatoni
Ceviche
Rice Bowls
More near Danbury to explore
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(844 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston