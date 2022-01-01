Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
Lily's Dayton image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lily's Dayton

329 East Fifth Street, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NO MEAT Burrito$11.50
scrambled eggs, tater tots, slow roasted diced onion AND pepper sofrito, white cheddar cheese & tomatillo salsa, served with choice of lily's home fry seasoned tater tots or dressed greens
Bacon Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs, slow roasted diced onion AND pepper sofrito, bacon, white cheddar cheese & tomatillo salsa, served with choice of lily's home fry seasoned tater totsor dressed greens
More about Lily's Dayton
Phebes cafe image

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Supreme$8.50
Your choice of beef or chicken, refried black beans, colby cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa.
Grilled Stuffed Burrito$10.00
Grilled chicken, sauteed onions & peppers, remoulade sauce, black beans, rice, & Mexican blend cheese. Served with a side of street corn.
Avocado Ranch Burrito$10.00
Ground beef, avocado ranch, tomatoes, Colby cheese, rice, & black beans. Served with a side of street corn.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$12.50
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Butter Café image

 

Butter Café

1106 Brown St, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Tofu Scrambled with Black Beans, Vegan Cheese and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito$12.96
Two Eggs Scrambled with Black Beans, Amish Cheddar and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
More about Butter Café

