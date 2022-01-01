Burritos in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve burritos
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Lily's Dayton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lily's Dayton
329 East Fifth Street, Dayton
|NO MEAT Burrito
|$11.50
scrambled eggs, tater tots, slow roasted diced onion AND pepper sofrito, white cheddar cheese & tomatillo salsa, served with choice of lily's home fry seasoned tater tots or dressed greens
|Bacon Burrito
|$12.75
scrambled eggs, slow roasted diced onion AND pepper sofrito, bacon, white cheddar cheese & tomatillo salsa, served with choice of lily's home fry seasoned tater totsor dressed greens
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Burrito Supreme
|$8.50
Your choice of beef or chicken, refried black beans, colby cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa.
|Grilled Stuffed Burrito
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, sauteed onions & peppers, remoulade sauce, black beans, rice, & Mexican blend cheese. Served with a side of street corn.
|Avocado Ranch Burrito
|$10.00
Ground beef, avocado ranch, tomatoes, Colby cheese, rice, & black beans. Served with a side of street corn.
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.50
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
More about Butter Café
Butter Café
1106 Brown St, Dayton
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Tofu Scrambled with Black Beans, Vegan Cheese and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.96
Two Eggs Scrambled with Black Beans, Amish Cheddar and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.