Cornbread in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Salt Block Biscuit Co.
115 E Third St., Dayton
|Cinnamon Sugar Blueberry Cornbread
|$8.00
( Single Wedge ) Cinnamon Sugar Blueberry Cornbread w/ Ohio Butter
|Cornbread Wedge & Ohio Butter
|$8.00
(Single Wedge) Cinnamon Sugar Blueberry Cornbread served warm or packaged for later with Ohio Butter and/or Honey
More about Chicken Head's and The Cookieologist - Ghost Kitchen
Chicken Head's and The Cookieologist - Ghost Kitchen
1122 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|TGML Chicken and Cornbread Cookie Sandwich
|$12.00
“They Gave Me Life” Cookie Chicken Sandwich:
2 Life Cornbread Cookies
4 oz Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender
Collard Greens
Jalapeño Hot Honey Drizzle