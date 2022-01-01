Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Dayton

Go
Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve cornbread

Salt Block Biscuit Co. image

 

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

115 E Third St., Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Sugar Blueberry Cornbread$8.00
( Single Wedge ) Cinnamon Sugar Blueberry Cornbread w/ Ohio Butter
Cornbread Wedge & Ohio Butter$8.00
(Single Wedge) Cinnamon Sugar Blueberry Cornbread served warm or packaged for later with Ohio Butter and/or Honey
More about Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Item pic

 

Chicken Head's and The Cookieologist - Ghost Kitchen

1122 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TGML Chicken and Cornbread Cookie Sandwich$12.00
“They Gave Me Life” Cookie Chicken Sandwich:
2 Life Cornbread Cookies
4 oz Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender
Collard Greens
Jalapeño Hot Honey Drizzle
More about Chicken Head's and The Cookieologist - Ghost Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Dayton

Garlic Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Bleu Burgers

Map

More near Dayton to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (355 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1686 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1406 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston