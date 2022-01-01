Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Dayton

Dayton restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Mahi Mahi$16.05
Grilled or blackened Mahi Mahi topped with chipotle mayonnaise and served over a bed of long-grain rice and seasonal vegetables unless otherwise requested
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Mahi Mahi$16.05
Grilled or blackened Mahi Mahi topped with chipotle mayonnaise and served over a bed of long-grain rice and seasonal vegetables unless otherwise requested
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering

