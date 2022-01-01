Tacos in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve tacos
More about Basil's on Market
Basil's on Market
312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|Taco Trio
|$18.00
Three flour tortillas stuffed with chili lime slaw, laced with basil-scallion crème fraiche & pepper jack cheese, shredded tortilla strips with your choice of: Cajun Shrimp, shredded beef, chicken, pork, roasted mushrooms, served with Basil’s Signature Fries.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Chimichurri Pork Tacos
|$10.00
Slow marinated shredded pork, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & chimicurri sauce. Served with a side of tortilla chips & salsa.
|Soft Tacos
|$8.50
Two soft tacos, your choice of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, colby cheese, sour cream and salsa.
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Street Tacos Meal
|$14.50
More about Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements
Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements
6194 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights
|Chicken Taco
|$2.50
Spinach Chicken Taco - (Cal 298 F 5g/C 29.9g/P 33.5g) - We spare no expense in Crafting the Healthiest most Delicious Taco there is! Made in house and made to order from all fresh ingredients.
More about Corner Kitchen
Corner Kitchen
613 E 5th Street, Dayton
|Tropical Taco
|$4.99
Crispy Salmon, tropical fruit salsa, cabbage and habanero mayo
|Build Your Own Taco
|$4.99
Your choice of toppings
|Tex Mex Taco
|$4.99
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and habanero mayo
More about Myracles Bar And Grill
Myracles Bar And Grill
1060 Patterson rd, Dayton
|Beef Tacos
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
Three soft grilled chicken tacos topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro aioli, and a drizzle of zesty ranch.
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Street Tacos Meal
|$12.09
Mix and match 3 tacos
More about Table 33
Table 33
130 W 2nd St, Dayton
|Pork Tacos
|$12.00
3 tacos; pork carnitas, pickled onion, fresh cilantro, salsa verde (GF)
|Taco Special
|$15.00
3 Tacos; Fried chicken tacos on a FLOUR tortilla (corn available on request) with Veracruz Slaw and spicy mayonnaise
(Not gf)