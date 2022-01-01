Tacos in Dayton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dayton restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Trio image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basil's on Market

312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Trio$18.00
Three flour tortillas stuffed with chili lime slaw, laced with basil-scallion crème fraiche & pepper jack cheese, shredded tortilla strips with your choice of: Cajun Shrimp, shredded beef, chicken, pork, roasted mushrooms, served with Basil’s Signature Fries.
More about Basil's on Market
Item pic

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichurri Pork Tacos$10.00
Slow marinated shredded pork, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & chimicurri sauce. Served with a side of tortilla chips & salsa.
Soft Tacos$8.50
Two soft tacos, your choice of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, colby cheese, sour cream and salsa.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Item pic

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos Meal$14.50
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Chicken Taco image

 

Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements

6194 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco$2.50
Spinach Chicken Taco - (Cal 298 F 5g/C 29.9g/P 33.5g) - We spare no expense in Crafting the Healthiest most Delicious Taco there is! Made in house and made to order from all fresh ingredients.
More about Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements
Tropical Taco image

 

Corner Kitchen

613 E 5th Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tropical Taco$4.99
Crispy Salmon, tropical fruit salsa, cabbage and habanero mayo
Build Your Own Taco$4.99
Your choice of toppings
Tex Mex Taco$4.99
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and habanero mayo
More about Corner Kitchen
Myracles Bar And Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Myracles Bar And Grill

1060 Patterson rd, Dayton

Avg 4.7 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Tacos$9.99
Grilled Chicken Tacos$9.99
Three soft grilled chicken tacos topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro aioli, and a drizzle of zesty ranch.
More about Myracles Bar And Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos Meal$12.09
Mix and match 3 tacos
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Table 33 image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Table 33

130 W 2nd St, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Tacos$12.00
3 tacos; pork carnitas, pickled onion, fresh cilantro, salsa verde (GF)
Taco Special$15.00
3 Tacos; Fried chicken tacos on a FLOUR tortilla (corn available on request) with Veracruz Slaw and spicy mayonnaise
(Not gf)
More about Table 33
MJ's On Jefferson image

 

MJ's On Jefferson

20 N JEFFERSON ST, Dayton

No reviews yet
Chicken Soft Taco$2.50
Served with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and onion.
More about MJ's On Jefferson

