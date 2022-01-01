Burritos in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve burritos
University of Michigan Mardigan Library
4901 Evergreen, Dearborn
|Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
The Great Commoner
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Soft Scrambled Egg, Common Potatoes, Beef Bacon, Muenster, Baby Cheddar, Crème Fresh, House Salsa, Avocado
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brome Modern Eatery
22062 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Soft Scrambled Eggs, House Beef Chorizo, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeno, Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Tortilla.
University of Michigan College of Business
19000 Hubbard, Dearborn
|Breakfast Burrito
