Burritos in Dearborn

Dearborn restaurants
Dearborn restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

 

University of Michigan Mardigan Library

4901 Evergreen, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about University of Michigan Mardigan Library
Banner pic

 

The Great Commoner

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Soft Scrambled Egg, Common Potatoes, Beef Bacon, Muenster, Baby Cheddar, Crème Fresh, House Salsa, Avocado
More about The Great Commoner
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brome Modern Eatery

22062 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.3 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Soft Scrambled Eggs, House Beef Chorizo, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeno, Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Tortilla.
More about Brome Modern Eatery
Breakfast Burrito image

 

University of Michigan College of Business

19000 Hubbard, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about University of Michigan College of Business

