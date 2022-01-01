Salmon in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve salmon
More about Fresh to Order
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
More about The Corner Pub
The Corner Pub
627 E College Ave., Suite D, Decatur
|Salmon BLT
|$13.00
house croquette, smoked bacon, tomato, arugula, remoulade, toasted kaiser