Salmon in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve salmon

Grilled Salmon Panini image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (6257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
More about Fresh to Order
The Corner Pub image

 

The Corner Pub

627 E College Ave., Suite D, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon BLT$13.00
house croquette, smoked bacon, tomato, arugula, remoulade, toasted kaiser
More about The Corner Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Tandoori

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Morrow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston