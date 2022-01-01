Chicken salad in Deerfield
Deerfield restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Egg Harbor Cafe
740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
|Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch
Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch
2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn
|Corfu Island Chicken Salad
|$10.99
A colorful salad of crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers and crumbled feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Gourmet Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans served on nine grain bread