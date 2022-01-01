Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Deerfield

Go
Deerfield restaurants
Toast

Deerfield restaurants that serve chicken salad

Door County Chicken Salad image

 

Egg Harbor Cafe

740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

2545 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corfu Island Chicken Salad$10.99
A colorful salad of crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers and crumbled feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla
Gourmet Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans served on nine grain bread
More about Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

Browse other tasty dishes in Deerfield

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Crab Cakes

Omelettes

Filet Mignon

Chilaquiles

Crepes

Greek Salad

Map

More near Deerfield to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston