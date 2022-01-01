Cobb salad in Del Mar

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

5fafe9b4-d98e-4a05-8a55-d72d2814bcd1 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cobb Salad$15.00
Fresh grilled chicken breast, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, tomatoes, egg and chopped lettuce all tossed with our Italian-blue cheese dressing.
More about Milton's
Stratford Court Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stratford Court Cafe

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.50
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, jack cheese & hard-boiled eggs served on organic greens
More about Stratford Court Cafe
Poseidon image

 

Poseidon

1670 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.00
More about Poseidon

