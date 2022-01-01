Cobb salad in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Fresh grilled chicken breast, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, tomatoes, egg and chopped lettuce all tossed with our Italian-blue cheese dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stratford Court Cafe
1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar
|Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, jack cheese & hard-boiled eggs served on organic greens