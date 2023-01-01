Curry in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve curry
Stratford Court Cafe
1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Homemade curry chicken salad served on organic greens with cucumber, carrots, arugula & tomato
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Homemade curry chicken salad, lettuce & tomato
Bushfire Kitchen - DEL MAR
2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar
|Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)
|$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)
|$0.00
Organic cauliflower roasted with a light dusting of our house curry spice and turmeric. Gluten-Free and vegan.
Zel’s Del Mar - Del Mar Village
1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Coconut Curry Mussels
|$22.00
Mediterranean Mussels served in a broth of Shitake Mushrooms,
Oyster Mushrooms, baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots, Green Curry, Coconut Milk. Topped off with fresh Cilantro and served with grilled Prager Brothers Bread