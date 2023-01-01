Curry in Del Mar

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stratford Court Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stratford Court Cafe

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad$14.50
Homemade curry chicken salad served on organic greens with cucumber, carrots, arugula & tomato
Curry Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Homemade curry chicken salad, lettuce & tomato
More about Stratford Court Cafe
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen - DEL MAR

2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)$0.00
Organic cauliflower roasted with a light dusting of our house curry spice and turmeric. Gluten-Free and vegan.
More about Bushfire Kitchen - DEL MAR
Zel’s Del Mar image

SALADS • GRILL

Zel’s Del Mar - Del Mar Village

1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Mussels$22.00
Mediterranean Mussels served in a broth of Shitake Mushrooms,
Oyster Mushrooms, baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots, Green Curry, Coconut Milk. Topped off with fresh Cilantro and served with grilled Prager Brothers Bread
More about Zel’s Del Mar - Del Mar Village

