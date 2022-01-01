Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Delaware
/
Delaware
/
Cookies
Delaware restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Payne's Pizza & More
400 W Central Ave, Delaware
Avg 4.2
(356 reviews)
Cookie
More about Payne's Pizza & More
coffeeology.
43 North Sandusky Street, Delaware
No reviews yet
Cupcake or Large Iced Cookie
$3.99
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
$2.25
More about coffeeology.
Browse other tasty dishes in Delaware
Fish And Chips
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Greek Salad
Quesadillas
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
More near Delaware to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Westerville
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Powell
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Hilliard
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Marysville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Plain City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Findlay
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(844 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston