Nachos in Delaware

Delaware restaurants
Delaware restaurants that serve nachos

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery

13 W William Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$17.00
chipotle chicken, roasted poblanos, corn pico, black beans, white cheddar, beer cheese, chipotle sour cream, chimichurri
More about Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
Restoration Brew Worx

25 N Sandusky St, Delaware

Avg 4.5 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Brewery Nachos 2.0$14.00
Corn Tortillas, Chicken, Cheddar, Ale Cheese, Pico, Creme Fraiche.
Make it breakfast style by adding scrambled eggs $3.50
(Sub soy protein to make Vegetarian)
More about Restoration Brew Worx
SEAFOOD

Las Miches Marisqueras

77 Lake St, Delaware

Avg 4.1 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NACHOS$13.00
deep fried corn tortillas, topped with white queso, beans, lettuce, choice of meat, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, jalapenos
More about Las Miches Marisqueras
PIZZA • GRILL

Scoreboard Pub & Grill

6 Troy Road, Delaware

Avg 4.7 (5846 reviews)
Takeout
Grand Slam Nachos$8.95
crisp tortilla chips piled high with cheese sauce, sliced jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives. served with a side of sour cream and our homemade salsa
More about Scoreboard Pub & Grill
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Payne's Pizza & More

400 W Central Ave, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Supreme$5.50
More about Payne's Pizza & More

