Nachos in Delaware
Delaware restaurants that serve nachos
Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
13 W William Street, Delaware
|Chicken Nachos
|$17.00
chipotle chicken, roasted poblanos, corn pico, black beans, white cheddar, beer cheese, chipotle sour cream, chimichurri
Restoration Brew Worx
25 N Sandusky St, Delaware
|Brewery Nachos 2.0
|$14.00
Corn Tortillas, Chicken, Cheddar, Ale Cheese, Pico, Creme Fraiche.
Make it breakfast style by adding scrambled eggs $3.50
(Sub soy protein to make Vegetarian)
SEAFOOD
Las Miches Marisqueras
77 Lake St, Delaware
|NACHOS
|$13.00
deep fried corn tortillas, topped with white queso, beans, lettuce, choice of meat, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, jalapenos
PIZZA • GRILL
Scoreboard Pub & Grill
6 Troy Road, Delaware
|Grand Slam Nachos
|$8.95
crisp tortilla chips piled high with cheese sauce, sliced jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives. served with a side of sour cream and our homemade salsa