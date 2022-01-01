Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Delray Beach restaurants that serve prosciutto

Rose's Daughter image

PASTA

Rose's Daughter

169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto & Melon$12.00
Pizza Mushroom & Prosciutto$18.00
More about Rose's Daughter
Consumer pic

 

Creme Bistro

410 E Linton blvd, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto$13.25
Prosciutto, Parmesan, Baby Arugula, Balsamic Glaze & Olive Oil
Prosciutto Poached Eggs$16.25
Poached Eggs (Cage Free & Natural hormones) on Toasted Baguette, Prosciutto, Pesto Sauce with Side of Baby Spinash, Grapes & Balsamic Glaze
More about Creme Bistro
Pizzeria Sophia image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Pizzeria Sophia

15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Prosciutto Pizza$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Salt & Peppers, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, EVOO
More about Pizzeria Sophia

