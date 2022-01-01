Boneless wings in
Dennis
/
Dennis
/
Boneless Wings
Dennis restaurants that serve boneless wings
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chapin's Bayside
85 Taunton Ave, Dennis
Avg 3.7
(597 reviews)
Boneless Buffalo Wings
$14.00
SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY STICKS
More about Chapin's Bayside
Showtime Pizza
614 Main Street, Dennis
No reviews yet
8 Boneless Wings
$13.99
buffalo, teriyaki, bbq, honey bbq, garlic parmesan or plain
More about Showtime Pizza
