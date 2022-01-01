Boneless wings in Dennis

Dennis restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Buffalo Wings image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chapin's Bayside

85 Taunton Ave, Dennis

Avg 3.7 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Buffalo Wings$14.00
SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY STICKS
More about Chapin's Bayside
Showtime Pizza image

 

Showtime Pizza

614 Main Street, Dennis

No reviews yet
Takeout
8 Boneless Wings$13.99
buffalo, teriyaki, bbq, honey bbq, garlic parmesan or plain
More about Showtime Pizza

