Nachos in Highland

PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper- Denver
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$22.00
House Fried Tortilla Chips, with Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Pico, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Sour Cream & Guac
GRILL
el Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Ballpark Nachos
|$8.00
Chips, queso, pico, crema, pickled jalapenos. Add guac +$2 add chorizo +$2.
|Green Chili Nachos
|$14.00
thick-cut tortilla chips smothered with pork or veggie green chili, layered with black beans and melted cheese, topped with crema, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, and cilantro