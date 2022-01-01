Barbacoas in
Northeast
/
Denver
/
Northeast
/
Barbacoas
Northeast restaurants that serve barbacoas
Machete COLFAX
3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER
No reviews yet
Barbacoa
$5.75
Colorado Braised Lamb Shank/ Avocado Puree/ Onions & Cilantro/ Poblano Tortilla
More about Machete COLFAX
TTW - York Location
1514 York Street, DENVER
No reviews yet
Barbacoa
$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream
More about TTW - York Location
