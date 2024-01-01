Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pasta salad in
Northwest
/
Denver
/
Northwest
/
Pasta Salad
Northwest restaurants that serve pasta salad
SANDWICHES
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
Avg 4.6
(369 reviews)
PASTA SALAD
$4.00
Orrechiette pasta, giardiniera, smoked aioli, fresh dill
More about Dimestore Delibar
Lunchboxx - 2669 Larimer St
2669 Larimer St, Denver
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad
$0.00
More about Lunchboxx - 2669 Larimer St
