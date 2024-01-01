Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Kid French Toast$9.60
comes with fresh fruit + choice of side, choice of beverage & soft-serve ice-cream in house or cookie when ordering to-go
-French Toast$16.05
House-made brioche soaked in cinnamon vanilla custard overnight. Baked, and fried to order. Tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream, and a drizzle of lemon curd. Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy, egg.
More about Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
Watercourse Foods image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry French Toast$15.00
3 /4” Sourdough batter dipped | grilled to golden brown | topped with warm blueberry
chai compote | warm maple syrup
More about Watercourse Foods

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

French Fries

Stew

Grits

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Sticky Buns

Cheesecake

Waffles

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (499 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1239 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2434 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (560 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1864 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston