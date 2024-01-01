French toast in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve french toast
More about Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Kid French Toast
|$9.60
comes with fresh fruit + choice of side, choice of beverage & soft-serve ice-cream in house or cookie when ordering to-go
|-French Toast
|$16.05
House-made brioche soaked in cinnamon vanilla custard overnight. Baked, and fried to order. Tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream, and a drizzle of lemon curd. Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy, egg.